Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

