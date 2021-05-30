Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 593,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,651. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -3.62.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.