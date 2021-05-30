Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 20,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,602. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.