Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 821,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 76,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

