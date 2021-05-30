Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

CVE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

