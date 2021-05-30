Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,803,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $145.07 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

