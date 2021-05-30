CIBC Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$54.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE IFP opened at C$31.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

