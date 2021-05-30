Certified Advisory Corp Takes $1.68 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.92. 2,368,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.89 and its 200-day moving average is $359.81. The stock has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.