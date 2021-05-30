Certified Advisory Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.13. 3,371,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

