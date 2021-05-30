Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 3,641 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

