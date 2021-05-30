Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.14. 4,818,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

