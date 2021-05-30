Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $379.47. 1,760,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,458. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.75 and a 200-day moving average of $345.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.