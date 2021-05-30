Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.31. 574,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,955. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.22. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

