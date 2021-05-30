Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.40. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 2,851 shares trading hands.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

