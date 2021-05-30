Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Position Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,814 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 634,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celestica by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 428,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

