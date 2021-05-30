Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.