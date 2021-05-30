Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

