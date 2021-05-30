Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.88

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 4518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

