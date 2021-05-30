Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.44 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$26.13 and a 12-month high of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

