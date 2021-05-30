Capital One Financial Comments on SM Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $19.90 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.