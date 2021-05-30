Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock opened at €48.71 ($57.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.49 and a 200 day moving average of €48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.