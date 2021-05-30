Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Several brokerages have commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.23.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.