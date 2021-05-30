Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.32.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$87.85 and a 12 month high of C$143.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

