Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 724,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

