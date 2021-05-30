Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaan has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 4.15.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

