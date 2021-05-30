Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY opened at $105.61 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

