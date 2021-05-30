Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

