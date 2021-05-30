Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,578,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.87.

