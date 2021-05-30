Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.87.

