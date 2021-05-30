Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $217.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.