Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 162,911 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $139.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.