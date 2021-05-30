Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $710,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,371.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $964.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,439.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

