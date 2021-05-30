Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,515 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

