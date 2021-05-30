Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,418 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $80.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

