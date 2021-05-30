Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,459 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,547 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.