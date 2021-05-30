Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.06 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

