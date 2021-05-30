Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $194,514.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

