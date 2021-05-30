Brokers Set Expectations for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRH. Truist lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

