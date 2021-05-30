Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $28.58

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 311,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,582. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

