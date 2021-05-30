Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $263.11

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.11.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CMI traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 867,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

