Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 638,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

