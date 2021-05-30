Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $32.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $82,139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 538,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,104. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.68.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

