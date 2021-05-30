Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $78.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. American Public Education reported sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $413.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.05 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

