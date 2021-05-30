Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 9,683,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,366,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

