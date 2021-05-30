Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $240,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

