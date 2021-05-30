Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 554,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $899.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

