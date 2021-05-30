Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,345,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,182. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $879.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

