Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.