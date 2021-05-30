Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 621.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.66 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.