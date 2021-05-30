Boston Partners Purchases 101,984 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Constellium by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.86 on Friday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

